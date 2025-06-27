Cong claims 14 Indians who went to Russia for jobs missing, seeks govt intervention

19:09

File image





Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring addressed a press conference here along with two persons from the state, who have been waiting for the return of their brothers missing in Russia for the last one-and-a-half years.





"On December 2023, 126 people went abroad in search of work. They wanted to go to Singapore and Malaysia and Italy, but they were taken to Moscow. My friend Jagdeep ji told me that his brother, who had gone to Russia with 4 others paid Rs 31,40,000 to agents but they did not get work... these people were recruited in the army by the Russian government there," he claimed.





Out of these 126 people, around 100 people have returned, he said.





"We have 14 people missing today, I have their names, numbers and everything," Warring said and showed the list of those 14 people.





"Out of these missing people, 9 are from Uttar Pradesh, three from Punjab, one from Maharashtra and one from Jammu and Kashmir...This is the story of Modi Ji's Amrit Kaal," the Congress MP from Punjab said.





"So, we want to ask the Union government -- will you help them? Will you ask Russia why did they recruit Indian citizens into their army? Have you taken any action against those agents who are acting in collusion with the Russian government and are taking boys from here and then getting them killed there? So, we want answers to all these questions," he said. -- PTI

