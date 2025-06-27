HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Closely following IAEA updates on Iran: India

Fri, 27 June 2025
Share:
00:26
A satellite view shows an overview of the Fordow underground nuclear facility after the US attack./Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters
A satellite view shows an overview of the Fordow underground nuclear facility after the US attack./Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters
India on Thursday said it is closely following updates from the International Atomic Energy Agency about radiation levels at the Iranian nuclear sites following attacks on them. 

New Delhi also reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy is the only way forward for early restoration of regional peace and stability.

"India is closely following updates from the IAEA about the radiation levels in the affected site," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

His comments at a weekly media briefing came in response to a question on Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear scientists and scientific institutions.

"We have noted that so far IAEA has reported that the targeted facilities either confirmed no nuclear material, or small quantities of natural or low enriched uranium, and that radioactive contamination has been limited to the buildings affected by the strikes," Jaiswal said.

"We urge return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy for an early restoration of regional peace, security, and stability," he said.

India on Tuesday welcomed the ceasefire between Iran and Israel after 12 days of hostilities. 

At the same time, New Delhi reiterated its concerns about sustained security and stability in West Asia.

"We expressed deep concerns about the recent escalation of the situation in West Asia, including the attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities. Subsequently, we welcomed the ceasefire as you would have seen," Jaiswal said.

Asked about a joint statement issued by BRICS that referred to military strikes on Iran as a violation of international law, though the characterisation was missing in New Delhi's statement, Jaiswal said New Delhi expressed deep concern over the conflict. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Some difficulty, but...: Shuks' first message from ISS
Some difficulty, but...: Shuks' first message from ISS

India's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla became the 634th astronaut to travel to space as he entered the International Space Station on Thursday after a 28-hour journey.

SEE: Warm hugs as Shuks, 3 others enter space station
SEE: Warm hugs as Shuks, 3 others enter space station

India's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and three other astronauts on Thursday reached the International Space Station as the Dragon spacecraft docked with the orbital laboratory.

LIVE! Closely following IAEA updates on Iran: India
LIVE! Closely following IAEA updates on Iran: India

India refuses to sign SCO document that skipped Pak terror
India refuses to sign SCO document that skipped Pak terror

In his address, Singh said there should be "no double standards" in combating terrorism and urged the SCO member nations to condemn the menace with unity.

Omit social media, risk visa denial: US tightens rules
Omit social media, risk visa denial: US tightens rules

Outlining each visa adjudication as a "national security decision", the US has asked applicants to share their social media usernames or handles of each platform they have used in the last five years.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD