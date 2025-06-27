HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Brad Pitt's LA home ransacked by burglars?

Fri, 27 June 2025
A Los Angeles house reportedly owned by Hollywood icon Brad Pitt was burglarised, as per a report in CNN. 

Three people entered the house through the front window on Wednesday night (local US time), rifled through belongings and fled with an unknown amount of property, LAPD officer Drake Madison said as cited by CNN. 

No suspects have been taken into custody, and no further information is available, he added. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pitt is busy promoting his racing thriller 'F1'. 

Recently, Pitt caught attention with his reunion with Tom Cruise at the F1 London Premiere. 

In one of the recent interviews to E! News, he opened up about his interest in acting opposite Cruise again. 

"I'm not gonna hang my a** off airplanes," Pitt recently joked to E! News, quipping that he'll only star in a movie with Cruise, who's known for performing his own stunts, "when he does something again that's on the ground. 

"Still, the Fight Club alum said at the time that it's "sweet" to see Cruise be so supportive of his career after 1994's Interview With the Vampire. -- ANI

