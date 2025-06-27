HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Bank manager, two others held for over Rs 53 cr heist in Karnataka

Fri, 27 June 2025
19:25
Three people, including a bank manager, have been arrested in connection with the alleged robbery of gold and cash worth over Rs 53.26 crore from Canara Bank's Managuli branch, the police said on Friday. 

The accused have been identified as Vijayakumar Miriyala (41), the bank manager, and his accomplices'"Chandrashekhar Nerella (38) and Sunil Narasimhalu Moka (40), the police added. 

The robbery took place at Canara Bank's Managuli branch in Basavanabagewadi taluk of Vijayapura district on May 25, where Miriyala had previously served as branch manager. 

Vijayapura superintendent of police Lakshman Nimbargi said 58.97 kg of gold ornaments worth Rs 53.26 crore and Rs 5.2 lakh in cash were stolen from the bank locker. 

"In this case, senior manager Vijayakumar Miriyala from Canara Bank's Hubballi branch and his associates Chandrashekhar Narasimhalu have been arrested," Nimbargi said. 

According to the police, the accused had systematically conspired to rob the bank. 

They had planned the heist in February this year but waited until Miriyala was transferred from the Managuli branch to avoid suspicion. 

Following his transfer to the Ronihal branch in Vijayapura district on May 9, Miriyala handed over the keys to the bank's safe deposit lockers to his accomplices, the police said. 

Using duplicate keys, the trio carried out the robbery and even placed "black magic materials" near the bank to mislead investigators into believing outsiders were involved, the police added. 

Following their arrests, police seized two cars used in the crime, along with 10.5 kg of gold valued at Rs 10.75 crore, which was being transported in the vehicles. 

Further investigation is underway to recover the remaining stolen gold and cash. -- PTI

