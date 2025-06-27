HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
AI crash: Par panel to discuss aviation safety on Jul 8

Fri, 27 June 2025
22:47
A Parliamentary panel will hold a meeting with stakeholders on the overall safety of the country's aviation sector on July 8 against the backdrop of the fatal Air India plane crash that killed 270 people. 

Janata Dal-United leader Sanjay Kumar Jha-led department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture will be discussing aviation safety. 

As per the agenda of the meeting, the committee will "hear the secretary, ministry of civil aviation, on the subject 'Overall review of safety in the civil aviation sector" on July 8. 

Sources said the panel will be deciding on the stakeholders to be invited to the meeting in the coming days. 

A London Gatwick-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed into a medical hostel complex soon after taking off in Ahmedabad, resulting in the death of 270 people. 

A total of 241 passengers onboard the plane died and one passenger survived. 

An investigation into the crash is in progress. -- PTI

