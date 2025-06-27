AI arm's 4 execs axed over office party days after crash

21:59

A fire officer stands next to the crashed Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft, in Ahmedabad./Adnan Abidi/Reuters





AISATS is a joint venture between Tata Group-owned Air India and Singapore's SATS Ltd, a global provider of gateway and food solutions.





In a statement on Friday, AISATS said it has taken "firm disciplinary action" against the people responsible for the party but did not disclose specific details.





A source said the company has terminated the services of four senior executives for their direct role in hosting the party.





"At AISATS, we stand in solidarity with the families affected by the tragic loss of AI 171 and deeply regret the lapse in judgment reflected in a recent internal video. The behaviour does not align with our values, and firm disciplinary action has been taken against those responsible as we reaffirm our commitment to empathy, professionalism, and accountability," the company said in the statement. -- PTI

