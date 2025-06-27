HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Aamir Khan-starrer Sitaare Zameen Par crosses Rs 80 cr at box office

Fri, 27 June 2025
11:37
"Sitaare Zameen Par", headlined by Bollywood star Aamir Khan, has collected Rs 88.69 crore nett at the domestic box office during its first week. Directed by R S Prasanna, the film released in theatres on June 20 and is a spiritual sequel to the critically acclaimed 2007 movie Taare Zameen Par. 

According to the tracking website Sacnilk, the film opened with Rs 10. 7 crore nett at the domestic box office. "Sitaare Zameen Par" also stars Genelia D'Souza alongside newcomers Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. It is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma. 

The film features Aamir in the role of a basketball coach, who mentors ten differently-abled individuals. It is produced by Aamir alongside Aparna Purohit and Ravi Bhagchandka. PTI

