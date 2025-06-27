HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
1993 serial blasts trial: Provide witness round-the-clock security, says court

Fri, 27 June 2025
19:44
A special court in Mumbai on Friday directed police to provide round-the-clock security to a witness and his kin for the third phase of the 1993 serial blasts. 

On March 12 that year twelve bombs went off at different locations in Mumbai, killing 257 persons and injuring more than 700. 

A total of 123 persons were arrested, of which 100 were convicted. 

Many absconders were caught later and their trial is to be held separately. 

Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act Special Judge VD Kedar stated that the witness has already deposed before the court twice under tight security and his continued protection was necessary during the third phase of the trial. 

The witness submitted that the deputy commissioner of police of Mumbai's protection branch had provided protection of 32 guards and a bulletproof car when he deposed in the first and second part of the trial (as an accused-turned approver). 

Now, he is being called again as witness in the third phase of the trial but no protection has been provided, he claimed. 

He stated that, at present, only one security guard is given during the day "which is insufficient for security purposes". 

In his submission, the witness claimed there was a threat to him and his kin but the protection department has failed to provide sufficient security despite repeated requests. -- PTI

