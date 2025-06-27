HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

18 of a family drown in river

Fri, 27 June 2025
Share:
16:15
Representational image
Representational image
At least eighteen members of a family drowned in flash floods in river Swat in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, rescue officials said. The bodies of seven persons have been recovered so far, they added. 

The rescue operation is being conducted at five different locations and 80 personnel of Rescue 1122 are participating in the search operation, Rescue 1122 Director General Shah Fahad was quoted as saying in a press release. According to initial information, the family was part of a tourist group visiting the region and was trapped in the rising waters caused by heavy rains upstream. 

The Swat is a perennial river in the northern region of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province of Pakistan. Flash floods prompted by heavy rain in Swat district have engulfed several areas leaving dozens stranded, officials said. A large-scale search operation is currently underway to trace the remaining missing individuals, authorities added. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rajnath spoke of Sukhoi jets upgrade to Russian counterpart
LIVE! Rajnath spoke of Sukhoi jets upgrade to Russian counterpart

Naked, tied-up: 42 rescued from Noida old-age home
Naked, tied-up: 42 rescued from Noida old-age home

Forty-two elderly people were rescued from an 'illegal' old-age home after a police raid at the institution found some women tied up, many residents without clothes and others in 'basement-like' rooms, officials said.

Seniors gang rape Kolkata college student, 3 held
Seniors gang rape Kolkata college student, 3 held

A college student in Kolkata was allegedly raped by her two seniors and a former student of the educational institute, police said on Friday.

Etawah tonsure: 'Knowledge does not discriminate on caste'
Etawah tonsure: 'Knowledge does not discriminate on caste'

In response to the recent incident in Etawah where a non-Brahmin kathavachak (religious storyteller) was allegedly assaulted and tonsured, the Kashi Vidvat Parishad, a prestigious council of Sanskrit scholars and experts on Hindu...

Jailed gangster's mother shot dead in Punjab
Jailed gangster's mother shot dead in Punjab

Harjit Kaur (52) was critically injured after the incident on Thursday at around 9:30 pm and was referred to a hospital in Amritsar, but she succumbed to the bullet injuries, a senior police official said over the phone.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD