HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

13 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur; 241 rebels so far this year

Fri, 27 June 2025
Share:
21:26
image
Thirteen Maoists including eight women, carrying a collective bounty of Rs 22 lakh on their heads, surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Friday, a senior official said. 

The surrendered cadres cited their disappointment due to the atrocities committed by senior leaders on tribals and the "hollow" Maoist ideology as the reason for giving up the path of violence, the police official said. 

Deve Muchaki alias Pramila (21), one of the women, was carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on her head, he said. 

Kosa Oyam alias Rajendra alias Mahesh alias Mahesh Sagar alias Ramesh (29), an `area committee member' under the Dhamtari-Gariaband-Nuapada division of the Maoists, carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh. 

Another surrendered Maoist, Kosi Podiyam (27), carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on her head. She was the president of the Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sangathan (KAMS), a Maoist front organisation, the official said. 

Sammi Semla (23), Chhotu Parsik alias Deepak (25), Moti Tati (24), Sunita Hemla (24), Manjula Kunjam (27), Saibo Podiyam (18) and Hungi Undum alias Radha (21) carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads. 

The remaining three carried no reward. The surrendered Naxalites were provided Rs 50,000 each, and will be rehabilitated as per the government's policy, the official said. 

According to the police, 241 Maoists have so far quit violence in the district this year.

TOP STORIES

Kolkata: Accused in gang rape of student linked to TMC
Kolkata: Accused in gang rape of student linked to TMC

A first-year student of a law college in south Kolkata was allegedly "gang-raped" inside the institution by an alumnus and two senior students of the institution, a police officer said on Friday.

LIVE! T'gana teacher suspended for bringing animal brain to class
LIVE! T'gana teacher suspended for bringing animal brain to class

JSK movie row: What's wrong with name 'Janaki', asks HC
JSK movie row: What's wrong with name 'Janaki', asks HC

During the hearing of the plea, the court asked the lawyer for the CBFC what the issue was with the name 'Janaki' now, when there were no such problems in the past when there were movies with that name.

SC stays enhanced payout in defence project near LAC
SC stays enhanced payout in defence project near LAC

The Centre told the bench that compensation to the beneficiaries was already paid and the land was acquired but subsequently, one person, on the strength of a power of attorney, filed a reference case.

'Sanjay Gandhi Was On Verge Of Throwing Out Indira'
'Sanjay Gandhi Was On Verge Of Throwing Out Indira'

'According to JP, Indira Gandhi was not much of a danger to democracy. He said, it was Sanjay Gandhi and his gang.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD