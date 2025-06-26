Why is Astronaut Shuks carrying a stuffed toy in space?

12:13





Shubhanshu Shukla, the 39-year-old Indian Air Force pilot turned astronaut, delivered his first personal message from orbit today, hours after lifting off aboard the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS).





The historic launch marks India's return to human spaceflight after a 41-year pause. "Hello everyone, namaskar from space. I am thrilled to be here with my fellow astronauts. Wow, what a ride it was. When I was sitting in the capsule on the launchpad, the only thought in my mind was: let's just go," Group Captain Shukla said.





"When the ride started, it was something - you getting pushed back in the seat. It was an amazing ride. And then suddenly nothing. You are floating in vacuum," he said.

Carrying a soft toy, 'Swan', he says, "in Indian culture, the Swan is a symbol of wisdom."