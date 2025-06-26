HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Why is Astronaut Shuks carrying a stuffed toy in space?

Thu, 26 June 2025
Share:
12:13
image
And another image of the 4 astronauts in space. "Namaskar from space! I am thrilled to be here with my fellow astronauts. What a ride it was," says Indian astronaut Group Captain Subhanshu, who is piloting Axiom Mission4, as he gives details about his journey into space. "Carrying a soft toy, 'Swan'," he says, "in Indian culture, the Swan is a symbol of wisdom."

Shubhanshu Shukla, the 39-year-old Indian Air Force pilot turned astronaut, delivered his first personal message from orbit today, hours after lifting off aboard the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). 

The historic launch marks India's return to human spaceflight after a 41-year pause. "Hello everyone, namaskar from space. I am thrilled to be here with my fellow astronauts. Wow, what a ride it was. When I was sitting in the capsule on the launchpad, the only thought in my mind was: let's just go," Group Captain Shukla said.

"When the ride started, it was something - you getting pushed back in the seat. It was an amazing ride. And then suddenly nothing. You are floating in vacuum," he said. 

TOP STORIES

India refuses to sign SCO document that skipped Pak terror
India refuses to sign SCO document that skipped Pak terror

In his address, Singh said there should be "no double standards" in combating terrorism and urged the SCO member nations to condemn the menace with unity.

LIVE! Kite string in hands of party: Cong leader on Tharoor tweet
LIVE! Kite string in hands of party: Cong leader on Tharoor tweet

2 killed, 10 missing after vehicle falls into Alaknanda river
2 killed, 10 missing after vehicle falls into Alaknanda river

The vehicle -- a tempo traveller -- met with the accident near the Gholthir village on the Badrinath National Highway between Rudraprayag and Gauchar, they said.

Trump slams '100% communist lunatic' Zohran Mamdani
Trump slams '100% communist lunatic' Zohran Mamdani

In a stunning victory, Indian-American lawmaker Zohran Kwame Mamdani defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary race for New York City mayor

Indira Gandhi's Enemy No. 1 During The Emergency
Indira Gandhi's Enemy No. 1 During The Emergency

'What does Indira Gandhi want from me? At this age, what will I do to her?'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD