Warm hugs as Shuks, others enter ISS

18:18

India's Shubhanshu Shukla and three other astronauts entered the International Space Station to warm hugs from the crew members of the orbital laboratory on Thursday.





The space station crew welcomed Axiom-4 mission commander Peggy Whitson as she floated into the station soon after the hatch-opening procedures were completed at 5:44 pm IST.





Shukla, the mission pilot, followed Whitson, with Polish engineer Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, a mission specialist and a European Space Agency project astronaut, close behind.





"We are happy to be here. It was a long quarantine," Whitson, who is on her fifth spaceflight, said as the four astronauts waved to the mission control at Houston.





This is the first time an Indian astronaut has travelled to the International Space Station. -- PTI