Warm hugs as Shuks, others enter ISS

Thu, 26 June 2025
18:18
India's Shubhanshu Shukla and three other astronauts entered the International Space Station to warm hugs from the crew members of the orbital laboratory on Thursday.

The space station crew welcomed Axiom-4 mission commander Peggy Whitson as she floated into the station soon after the hatch-opening procedures were completed at 5:44 pm IST.

Shukla, the mission pilot, followed Whitson, with Polish engineer Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, a mission specialist and a European Space Agency project astronaut, close behind.

"We are happy to be here. It was a long quarantine," Whitson, who is on her fifth spaceflight, said as the four astronauts waved to the mission control at Houston.

This is the first time an Indian astronaut has travelled to the International Space Station.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and three other astronauts on Thursday reached the International Space Station as the Dragon spacecraft docked with the orbital laboratory.

No visa on 'omitting' social media info: US embassy
No visa on 'omitting' social media info: US embassy

Outlining each visa adjudication as a 'national security decision', the United States has asked applicants to share their social media usernames or handles of each platform they have used in the last five years.

Woman drives car on railway track near Hyderabad
Woman drives car on railway track near Hyderabad

A woman drove a car on a railway track on the city outskirts on Thursday morning, causing disruption to train services, the police said.

'Bengaluru life alluring': SC junks docs' transfer plea
'Bengaluru life alluring': SC junks docs' transfer plea

The petitioners questioned the rules, citing only a week's time to file objections to the draft rules.

