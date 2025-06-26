Vaishnaw virtually flags off new Gwalior-Bengaluru weekly express train

21:27

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw





According to the railway ministry, the train would depart at 3 pm every Friday and reach the capital of Bengaluru at 7.35 am on Sunday.





On the way back, it would depart from Bengaluru at 3.50 pm every Sunday and reach Gwalior at 10.25 am on Tuesday.





According to the Ministry, the weekly train will have a total of 22 coaches.





Vaishnaw, while virtually addressing the people of Madhya Pradesh, said that till a decade ago, the state used to get a railway budget of around Rs 600 crore, but that has been enhanced to Rs 14,745 crore.





"Madhya Pradesh has achieved 100 per cent rail electrification. In the last 11 years, 2,651 km of new rail tracks have been laid in the state, which is more than the total rail network of a country like Denmark," Vaishnaw said.





Addressing the ongoing station redevelopment scheme, he said 80 railway stations in the state are at various stages of redevelopment, and special architectural focus has been laid on Gwalior station.





According to the railway minister, efforts are being made to start a new passenger train service between Gwalior and Agra. -- PTI

