U'khand bus mishap: Toll rises to 4 as another body found near Srinagar dam

Thu, 26 June 2025
22:01
The death toll in the Rudraprayag bus accident rose to four on Thursday after the body of a missing passenger was recovered near the Srinagar dam in Pauri Garhwal, around 40 km from the accident site.

Speaking to ANI, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) inspector Manjari Negi confirmed the development and said, "A body of another deceased passenger in the Rudraprayag bus accident has been found floating near the dam in Srinagar. The deceased has been identified as Gauri Soni. SDRF is engaged in search and rescue for those who remain missing."

The SDRF, assisted by the SSB, has deployed multiple teams along key points of the Alaknanda River. 

"As soon as our team received this information, we all gathered here. One team of the SSB is also present. We divided the team into three parts--one near Goa Beach, one near Dhari Devi, and one on the dam. We have split the SSB team into these three sections and are constantly searching with binoculars and ourselves. Whatever we find here, we will recover. We have OVM and rafts. If anyone sees something, we will recover it," Negi added.

According to officials, the bus, which was travelling from Rudraprayag to Badrinath, collided with an oncoming vehicle in the Gholthir area and fell into a 300-metre-deep gorge before landing in the Alaknanda River.

Uttarakhand's secretary of disaster management, Vinod Kumar Suman, said, "There were 20 passengers in the bus that was swept away in the river in Gholthir. The passengers included a driver from Haridwar, seven people from Rajasthan, three from Madhya Pradesh, seven from Gujarat, and two from Maharashtra." -- ANI

