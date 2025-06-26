Trump calls Zohran Mamdani '100% communist lunatic'

09:50





The US president in a post on Truth Social called the victory of Indian-origin leftist socialist Mamdani in NYC's Democratic mayoral primary election, calling him a "100 per cent communist lunatic".





"It's finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor. We've had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous. He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he's not very smart, he's got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin' Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him. Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country!" Trump posted.





In another post, Trump said that Democrats should nominate "Low IQ Candidate, Jasmine Crockett, for President" to get back in play. He also said that democrats should put "AOC+3" - his term for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressive Squad members - in Cabinet positions.

Mamdani -- an Indian origin Muslim, who is the son of Indian American filmmaker Mira Nair and an Indian-born Ugandan Marxist scholar Mahmood Mamdani-- won the democratic race after former New York governor Andrew Cuomo conceded New York City's mayoral primary election. Mamdani won 43.5 per cent of the vote, and 90 per cent of the ballots counted.

Expectedly, US president Donald Trump doesn't like Zohran Mamdani, who is set to be New York City mayor.