Tamil actor Krishna arrested in alleged drug case

The Chennai City Police Narcotics Intelligence Division has arrested two key individuals, Krishna and Kevin, in connection with a major drug trafficking case on Thursday.





This follows an earlier incident on May 22, 2025, in which a large quantity of drugs was seized near the Nungambakkam railway station, according to a Greater Chennai Police press release.





Following detailed investigations by the Narcotics Intelligence Unit, the police arrested one accused on June 1 and another on June 7.





During interrogation, it was revealed that the drugs were sourced from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Mumbai and brought to Chennai for sale to local youths and others, as per the press release.





Based on this intelligence, police conducted a thorough raid on and arrested a man identified as Jeshveer alias Kevin.





The raid was led by deputy commissioner of police Visharani (IPS), under the supervision of senior officers from the narcotics division, legal department, cyber crime, and technical teams.





According to the police, Kevin, who handled transactions through WhatsApp and other encrypted platforms, acted as a middleman, connecting buyers and sellers of narcotic substances.





He maintained close contact with college students and youths, promoting drug usage among them.





His operations involved maintaining both cash and stock at hand to quickly fulfill orders.





The accused was also involved in providing loans to college students and others, using drug sales as a front for illegal financial activities.





Investigations have revealed that he collaborated with actor Krishna, as per the press release. -- ANI

Actor Krishna was arrested by the Chennai police in connection with an alleged drug case.