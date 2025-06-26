Six Maoists carrying Rs 10 lakh bounty surrender in Chhattisgarh

23:29





Dhanaay Halami, Dashmati Kowachi, Sukay alias Roshni Poyam, Chaitram Usendi alias Rushi, Gangu Poyam and Shari alias Gagri Kowachi laid down arms in front of the Border Security Force and the police, he said.





"They turned themselves in citing disillusionment with the hollow Maoist ideology and growing internal differences. They also claimed they were impressed by the police's rehabilitation drive and the state government's new surrender and rehabilitation policy," he said.





"Halami was part of the area committee of the outlawed Maoist movement and had a bounty of Rs 5 lakh. The remaining five had rewards of Rs 1 lakh each other heads. They were provided assistance of Rs 50,000 each and will be further rehabilitated under the state government's policy," he said.





As per police, 110 Maoists cadres have laid down arms in the district so far. -- PTI

Six Maoists carrying a collective reward of Rs 10 lakh on their heads surrendered in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, a police official said.