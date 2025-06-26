HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Shubhanshu's Dragon spacecraft nears ISS for docking

Thu, 26 June 2025
14:57
The International Space Station is bracing for the docking of the astronaut mission, Axiom Mission 4. The Dragon spacecraft is ahead of schedule and may autonomously dock at approximately 6:18 a.m. EDT (3:48 pm IST) on Thursday, to the space-facing port of the space station's Harmony module.

Former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, ESA (European Space Agency) astronauts Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland, and Tibor Kapu of Hungary lifted off at 2:31 a.m. EDT on June 25, on the SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. 

Once docked, the private astronauts plan to spend about two weeks aboard the orbiting laboratory, conducting a mission comprised of science, outreach, and commercial activities. The mission is sending the first ISRO astronaut to the station as part of a joint effort between NASA and the Indian space agency. The private mission also carries the first astronauts from Poland and Hungary to stay aboard the space station. -- ANI

