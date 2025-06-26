Shubhanshu Shukla reaches space station

Axiom4 Mission successfully docks at the International Space Station. The Mission has been piloted by India's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. The spacecraft, named Grace, achieved a soft capture with the space station at 4:01 pm IST over the North Atlantic ocean.
This is the first time an Indian astronaut has travelled to the International Space Station. A live videolink from NASA showed the spacecraft approaching the space station and the docking sequence was completed at 4:15 pm IST. The astronauts, part of the Axiom-4 mission, embarked on the journey to the space station on Wednesday from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. PTI