Shubhanshu Shukla reaches space station

Thu, 26 June 2025
Axiom4 Mission successfully docks at the International Space Station. The Mission has been piloted by India's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. The spacecraft, named Grace, achieved a soft capture with the space station at 4:01 pm IST over the North Atlantic ocean.

This is the first time an Indian astronaut has travelled to the International Space Station. A live videolink from NASA showed the spacecraft approaching the space station and the docking sequence was completed at 4:15 pm IST. The astronauts, part of the Axiom-4 mission, embarked on the journey to the space station on Wednesday from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. PTI

LIVE! God has blessed our Shubhanshu: Dad after safe docking

Shuks, 3 others reach international space station

India's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and three other astronauts on Thursday reached the International Space Station as the Dragon spacecraft docked with the orbital laboratory.

When Zohran Mamdani opens mouth, Pak PR...: Cong leader

Mamdani, the son of filmmaker Mira Nair and Mahmood Mamdani, a Ugandan author of Indian ancestry, was declared victorious in the Democratic mayoral primary Tuesday night.

You have clothes, shoes, mobiles because of us: BJP MLA

A video of Lonikar's controversial remarks surfaced on social media on Thursday and invited strong criticism from the opposition.

Navy HQ staffer arrested for leaking Op Sindoor details

Vishal Yadav, an Upper Division Clerk (UDC) in the Directorate of Dockyard at the Navy building, allegedly also shared details on Operation Sindoor -- strikes carried out by the Indian Armed Forces in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied...

