Shubhanshu Shukla reaches space station

16:25





This is the first time an Indian astronaut has travelled to the International Space Station. A live videolink from NASA showed the spacecraft approaching the space station and the docking sequence was completed at 4:15 pm IST. The astronauts, part of the Axiom-4 mission, embarked on the journey to the space station on Wednesday from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. PTI

Axiom4 Mission successfully docks at the International Space Station. The Mission has been piloted by India's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. The spacecraft, named Grace, achieved a soft capture with the space station at 4:01 pm IST over the North Atlantic ocean.