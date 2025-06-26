Remove 'socialist', 'secular' from Constitution: RSS

21:11

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale/File image





Addressing an event in New Delhi, Hosabale also made a strong pitch for the removal of two words -- socialist and secular -- from the preamble of the Constitution, which were inserted by the erstwhile Congress government during Emergency.





Recalling the days of Emergency, which was announced on June 25, 1975, Hosabale said while thousands of people were put in jail and tortured during that period, freedom of the judiciary and media was also curtailed.





The days of Emergency also witnessed large-scale forced sterlisation, the RSS leader said.





"Those who did such things are today moving around with Constitution's copy. They have still not apologised... Apologise," he said.





"Your ancestors did it... You must apologise for this to the country," Hosabale said. -- PTI

