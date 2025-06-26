Puri set for Rath Yatra, administration on high alert

22:56

The civil and police administrations are on high alert as lakhs of devotees will witness the annual event under tight security.





"By the grace of Mahaprabhu (Lord Jagannath), we are fully prepared to conduct a smooth Rath Yatra on Friday. We are getting complete support and cooperation from the servitors. All arrangements are in place to make the mega event successful," Shree Jagannath Temple Administration chief administrator Arabinda Padhee told reporters on Thursday.





After completion of all rituals, the pulling of chariots of the sibling deities - Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath -- will begin at 4 pm.





Lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad are expected to participate in the event. About one lakh have reached Puri by Thursday evening, the police sources said.





Some of them had the opportunity to witness the Nabajouban Darshan (youthful appearance) of the trinity.





The deities appeared before the devotees after a fortnight.





The public darshan' was stopped after the bathing ritual on June 11. -- PTI

