'Modi's mission to make Adani richest man on Earth'

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), India's per capita GDP is projected to be $2,937 in 2025, placing it 143rd out of 194 economies.





This figure seems to contradict the claim of $2,481 mentioned. Tagore in a post on X alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government are prioritising Adani's profits with "fake narrative, fake glory, fake growth" over the welfare of the Indian people. The government claims that under PM Modi's leadership, India's GDP has more than doubled since 2014, and per capita income has increased by over two-thirds. However, Tagore argued that the benefits of growth have not been evenly distributed, and the government's claims are exaggerated.





In a post on X on Thursday, Tagore posted data and figures highlighting that India's per capita GDP stands at $2,481 under the PM Modi, significantly lower than the global average of $14,200. The leader's post also mentioned that Greece ranks 50th on the list with a per capita GDP of $25,800, far surpassing India's figure.





Tagore criticised the current government's policies, alleging that the focus seems to be on "making Adani the richest man on Earth" rather than making India the richest nation.





The post reads, "Top 50 countries by per capita GDP Greece is at 50th with $25,800 Global average: $14,200 India under Modi: $2,481 Where is my India? Missing from the list. But the propaganda machine is working overtime -- fake narrative, fake glory, fake growth. The only thing real? Modi's mission to make Adani the richest man on Earth, not India the richest nation."





Despite facing challenges like the global pandemic, India's per capita income has increased significantly. According to the Economic Survey (2022-23) and Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, India's per capita net national income (NNI) at current prices is estimated to be Rs 205,579 for 2024-25. India's GDP growth rate in Q3 FY24 was 8.4%, indicating a strong economic performance. -- ANI

Congress leader Manickam Tagore on Thursday questioned Centre over the accuracy of its's economic narrative, citing India's ranking in the global per capita GDP list.