MHA extends validity of NGOs whose licences are expiring till Sept 30

This extension will remain in effect until September 30, or until the renewal application is processed, whichever is earlier, an official statement said.





The ministry also announced that the validity of FCRA entities whose five-year licences expire between July 1 and September 30, and who have submitted or will submit renewal applications before their licences expire, will be extended until September 30 or until their renewal applications are processed, whichever happens first.





"The validity of registration certificates of such entities whose validity was extended till 30.06.2025 in terms of the Public Notice dated 28.03.2025 and whose renewal application is pending, will stand extended till 30.09.2025 or till the date of disposal of the renewal application, whichever is earlier," the notification said.





The home ministry advised all FCRA-registered NGOs to note that if their renewal application is refused, the validity of their registration certificate will be considered expired as of the date of the refusal.





Consequently, these NGOs will not be eligible to receive or utilise any foreign contributions after that date. -- PTI

The ministry of home affairs has extended the validity of registration certificates for all NGOs registered under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) whose licences are set to expire on June 30 and for which renewal applications are pending, officials said on Wednesday.