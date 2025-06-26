HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

MHA extends validity of NGOs whose licences are expiring till Sept 30

Thu, 26 June 2025
Share:
00:46
image
The ministry of home affairs has extended the validity of registration certificates for all NGOs registered under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) whose licences are set to expire on June 30 and for which renewal applications are pending, officials said on Wednesday. 

This extension will remain in effect until September 30, or until the renewal application is processed, whichever is earlier, an official statement said. 

The ministry also announced that the validity of FCRA entities whose five-year licences expire between July 1 and September 30, and who have submitted or will submit renewal applications before their licences expire, will be extended until September 30 or until their renewal applications are processed, whichever happens first. 

"The validity of registration certificates of such entities whose validity was extended till 30.06.2025 in terms of the Public Notice dated 28.03.2025 and whose renewal application is pending, will stand extended till 30.09.2025 or till the date of disposal of the renewal application, whichever is earlier," the notification said. 

The home ministry advised all FCRA-registered NGOs to note that if their renewal application is refused, the validity of their registration certificate will be considered expired as of the date of the refusal. 

Consequently, these NGOs will not be eligible to receive or utilise any foreign contributions after that date. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No slogans, no arms during Kanwar, Muharram: Yogi
LIVE! No slogans, no arms during Kanwar, Muharram: Yogi

HISTORIC: Shuks heads to ISS, 1st Indian in space in 41 yrs
HISTORIC: Shuks heads to ISS, 1st Indian in space in 41 yrs

The Lucknow-born Shukla, former NASA astronaut Mission Commander Peggy Whitson, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland, and Tibor Kapu of Hungary are part of the Axiom-4 mission that marks the return to space for the three nations.

Op Sindhu: 296 more Indians evacuated from Iran
Op Sindhu: 296 more Indians evacuated from Iran

Another special flight carrying 296 Indian nationals and four Nepalese nationals stranded in conflict-hit Iran landed safely in New Delhi on Wednesday, taking the total number of people evacuated under Operation Sindhu to 3,154.

2 killed, 20 feared swept away in Himachal flash floods
2 killed, 20 feared swept away in Himachal flash floods

Two bodies were recovered from the Manuni Khad in Kangra district while around 15-20 workers stationed at a labour colony near the Indira Priyadarshini Hydroelectric project site were feared swept away following a surge in water level in...

'Iranians Love India'
'Iranians Love India'

'Iranians admire Indian cinema and often mention Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan when you meet them.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD