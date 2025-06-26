HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Markets rally for 3rd day on easing geopolitical tensions

Thu, 26 June 2025
Share:
16:25
image
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged over 1 per cent on Thursday, taking their winning momentum to the third day running, amid growing optimism following easing geopolitical tensions and buying in market heavyweights HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,000.36 points or 1.21 per cent to settle at 83,755.87. During the day, it surged 1,056.58 points or 1.27 per cent to 83,812.09. The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 304.25 points or 1.21 per cent to 25,549. From the Sensex constituents, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Eternal, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank were among the major gainers. In contrast, Trent, State Bank of India, Tech Mahindra, Maruti and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! God has blessed our Shubhanshu: Dad after safe docking
LIVE! God has blessed our Shubhanshu: Dad after safe docking

Shuks, 3 others reach international space station
Shuks, 3 others reach international space station

India's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and three other astronauts on Thursday reached the International Space Station as the Dragon spacecraft docked with the orbital laboratory.

When Zohran Mamdani opens mouth, Pak PR...: Cong leader
When Zohran Mamdani opens mouth, Pak PR...: Cong leader

Mamdani, the son of filmmaker Mira Nair and Mahmood Mamdani, a Ugandan author of Indian ancestry, was declared victorious in the Democratic mayoral primary Tuesday night.

You have clothes, shoes, mobiles because of us: BJP MLA
You have clothes, shoes, mobiles because of us: BJP MLA

A video of Lonikar's controversial remarks surfaced on social media on Thursday and invited strong criticism from the opposition.

Navy HQ staffer arrested for leaking Op Sindoor details
Navy HQ staffer arrested for leaking Op Sindoor details

Vishal Yadav, an Upper Division Clerk (UDC) in the Directorate of Dockyard at the Navy building, allegedly also shared details on Operation Sindoor -- strikes carried out by the Indian Armed Forces in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD