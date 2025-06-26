HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Learning like a baby how to walk, eat in space: Shuks

Thu, 26 June 2025
11:55
image
Shubhanshu Shukla's in a live webcast from space: "I wasn't feeling very great when we shot into the vacuum, I have been sleeping a lot.

"This is not a personal accomplishment, this is a collective achievement for all of us. The new environment is a new challenge for us. This is the first step for the Gaganayan mission. It was an amazing feeling to be able to lift off. I am learning like a baby how to walk and eat in space. Will make the next 14 days exciting. Looking forward to spending time on International Space Station and share my experiences with you," Shubhanshu Shukla says from the Dragon spacecraft. This is a small step, but steady and solid step towards India's human space programme."

Group Captain Shukla, an Indian Air Force officer, is part of the international crew aboard Axiom Mission 4, launched yesterday. His journey marks a historic milestone for India, as he becomes the first Indian astronaut to visit the ISS.

TOP STORIES

India refuses to sign SCO document that skipped Pak terror
India refuses to sign SCO document that skipped Pak terror

In his address, Singh said there should be "no double standards" in combating terrorism and urged the SCO member nations to condemn the menace with unity.

LIVE! Why is Astronaut Shuks carrying a stuffed toy in space?
LIVE! Why is Astronaut Shuks carrying a stuffed toy in space?

2 killed, 10 missing after vehicle falls into Alaknanda river
2 killed, 10 missing after vehicle falls into Alaknanda river

The vehicle -- a tempo traveller -- met with the accident near the Gholthir village on the Badrinath National Highway between Rudraprayag and Gauchar, they said.

Why Congress Expelled Me: Laxman Singh Speaks Out
Why Congress Expelled Me: Laxman Singh Speaks Out

'In the Congress, only those people who suck up to the leadership have value. I am not one of them.'

Trump slams '100% communist lunatic' Zohran Mamdani
Trump slams '100% communist lunatic' Zohran Mamdani

In a stunning victory, Indian-American lawmaker Zohran Kwame Mamdani defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary race for New York City mayor

