Learning like a baby how to walk, eat in space: Shuks

"This is not a personal accomplishment, this is a collective achievement for all of us. The new environment is a new challenge for us. This is the first step for the Gaganayan mission. It was an amazing feeling to be able to lift off. I am learning like a baby how to walk and eat in space. Will make the next 14 days exciting. Looking forward to spending time on International Space Station and share my experiences with you," Shubhanshu Shukla says from the Dragon spacecraft. This is a small step, but steady and solid step towards India's human space programme."





Group Captain Shukla, an Indian Air Force officer, is part of the international crew aboard Axiom Mission 4, launched yesterday. His journey marks a historic milestone for India, as he becomes the first Indian astronaut to visit the ISS.

Shubhanshu Shukla's in a live webcast from space: "I wasn't feeling very great when we shot into the vacuum, I have been sleeping a lot.