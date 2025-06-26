Kite string in hands of party: Cong leader on Tharoor tweet

12:32





Hours after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge took a veiled jibe at Shashi Thaoor, saying he is in Congress Working Committee "because his English is very good", the party MP from Thiruvananthapuram made a cryptic post amid an apparent unease in his ties with the party.





Kharge, who addressed a press conference slamming the Modi government, took another dig at Thaoor, saying "some people say Modi first, country later".





Tharoor had recently praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a newspaper article. "Shashi Tharoor's English is very good, that's why he has been taken in CWC (Congress Working Committee). I supported this," Kharge said. "But what I want to say is that all of us, the entire opposition, have come together and said we stand with our Army, our Army that is fighting, we are with them. We say nation first, but some people say Modi first, country later. What can we do about that?" he added.





Kharge sidestepped a question on Congress taking action against Tharoor. "Whoever wants to write...whatever, can write. We don't want to pay attention to it. (Ham isme dimaag-khrabh nhi karna chahte). We have only one target that there should be unity in the country. The country stays safe and we will keep on fighting for the country. We don't need to pay attention to what anyone is saying," Kharge said.





Kharge brushed aside a question if the party is afraid of taking action Tharoor "We are a party. Why would we be afraid? He is speaking according to his will. There is no need to repeat it again and again. We are concerned about saving the nation. If someone has other concerns, then you can ask him," Kharge said.





Hours later, Tharoor made a post on X that prominently carried a picture of a bird. "Don't ask permission to fly. The wings are yours. And the sky belongs to no one," the post said. (See pic alonside).

On Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's tweet, Congress leader Sukhdeo Bhagat says, "You must have seen many kites in the sky. When a kite flies very high, it becomes arrogant. But when the string is cut, the kite falls on the ground. Then it realizes that the string was in someone else's hand. The string is in the hands of Congress, in the hands of Congress' ideology. I am not talking about cutting it, I am talking about realising that it is because of that string that you are at such a height."