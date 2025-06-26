HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Khamenei's 1st message after war: Hard slap to America

Thu, 26 June 2025
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issues his first public statement after the Israel-Iran war:

"I deem it necessary to extend a few congratulations to the great nation of Iran: First; congratulations on the victory over the fake Zionist regime. With all that clamor, with all those claims, the Zionist regime, under the blows of the Islamic Republic, has almost collapsed and been crushed.

"The second congratulations is for the victory of our dear Iran over the American regime. The American regime entered into direct war because it felt that if it did not, the Zionist regime would be completely destroyed. However, it achieved nothing from this war. Here too, the Islamic Republic emerged victorious and, in return, delivered a hard slap to America's face.

"Third congratulations, congratulations on the extraordinary unity of the #Iran nation: An approximately 90-million-strong nation, united, with one voice, standing shoulder to shoulder, supported the armed forces. #Iran_Nation demonstrated its distinguished character and showed that when necessary, this nation will be heard as #One_Voice."

