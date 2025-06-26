HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Indira Gandhi's Enemy No. 1 During The Emergency

Thu, 26 June 2025
11:24
June 25-26, 1975. At the stroke of midnight, the President of India signed a document sent by then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

It said, 'In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 352 of the Constitution, I, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, President of India, by this Proclamation declare that a grave emergency exists whereby the security of India is threatened by internal disturbances.'

That moment has been described as the darkest day in India's independent history.

This was 50 years ago.

More than half the population in India may not have any idea of what happened thereafter.

Above all, who was the man named Jayaprakash Narayan, who almost single-handedly fought the Emergency.

M G Devasahayam, a retired IAS officer from the 1968 batch, is one of the senior-most retired civil servants in the country. Before joining the IAS, Mr Devasahayam was commissioned in the Indian Army in 1964 and participated in the 1965 War and counter-insurgency operations in Nagaland in 1967-1968.

As the collector-cum-district magistrate of Chandigarh during the Emergency, Mr Devasahayam was in charge of the then 'Enemy Number 1' of the State; prisoner Jayaprakash Narayan.

His new book, Emergency and Neo-Emergency: Who Will Defend Democracy? has just been published.

"JP was like Mahatma Gandhi at that time. I knew providing security to such a person was not going to be easy," Mr Devasahayam tells Rediff's Shobha Warrier

