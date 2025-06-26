I am learning like a baby: Shuks says from space





Group Captain Shukla, an Indian Air Force officer, is part of the international crew aboard Axiom Mission 4, launched yesterday. His journey marks a historic milestone for India, as he becomes the first Indian astronaut to visit the ISS.

"This is not a personal accomplishment, this is a collective achievement for all of us. The new environment is a new challenge for us. This is the first step for the Gaganayan mission. It was an amazing feeling to be able to lift off. I am learning like a baby. Will make the next 14 days exciting.