I am learning like a baby: Shuks says from space

Thu, 26 June 2025
11:45
Shubhanshu Shukla's message from space: "I wasn't feeling very great when we shot into the vacuum, I have been sleeping a lot." 

"This is not a personal accomplishment, this is a collective achievement for all of us. The new environment is a new challenge for us. This is the first step for the Gaganayan mission. It was an amazing feeling to be able to lift off. I am learning like a baby. Will make the next 14 days exciting. 

Group Captain Shukla, an Indian Air Force officer, is part of the international crew aboard Axiom Mission 4, launched yesterday. His journey marks a historic milestone for India, as he becomes the first Indian astronaut to visit the ISS.

LIVE! I have been sleeping a lot: Shuks says from space

Why Congress Expelled Me: Laxman Singh Speaks Out

'In the Congress, only those people who suck up to the leadership have value. I am not one of them.'

Trump slams '100% communist lunatic' Zohran Mamdani

In a stunning victory, Indian-American lawmaker Zohran Kwame Mamdani defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary race for New York City mayor

No slogans, weapons: Yogi on Kanwar Yatra, Muharram

"This entire period is highly sensitive in terms of law and order, healthcare, sanitation, education, and disaster management. Hence, all related departments and district administrations must work with coordination and accountability,"...

50 Years Of Emergency: Banality Of Evil, And A Warning

While India today is vastly different from the India of 1975, the need for vigilance against authoritarianism remains the same, asserts Utkarsh Mishra.

