I am learning like a baby: Shuks says from space

Shubhanshu Shukla's message from space: "I wasn't feeling very great when we shot into the vacuum, I have been sleeping a lot."
"This is not a personal accomplishment, this is a collective achievement for all of us. The new environment is a new challenge for us. This is the first step for the Gaganayan mission. It was an amazing feeling to be able to lift off. I am learning like a baby. Will make the next 14 days exciting.
Group Captain Shukla, an Indian Air Force officer, is part of the international crew aboard Axiom Mission 4, launched yesterday. His journey marks a historic milestone for India, as he becomes the first Indian astronaut to visit the ISS.