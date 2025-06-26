Himachal flash floods: 5 dead, several missing in Kullu

15:40





The heavy rainfall and flash floods over the past 24 hours wreaked havoc across Kullu and Kangra districts, damaging homes, roads, and power infrastructure. Speaking to ANI, CM Sukhu confirmed five deaths and five missing."So far, we have confirmation of five people who have died due to the rains and flash floods. Three persons are reported missing in the Kullu district. Rescue operations are ongoing," he said.





He added that significant damage occurred in the Dharamshala region of Kangra and in parts of the Himalayan belt, due to cloudburst. "The damage is concentrated in areas where our Himalayas rise steeply. After the cloudburst, three people were confirmed dead, and five are missing. One person was earlier believed to be missing but was later found safe. He had moved into the forest near the roadside," the Chief Minister said. He noted that 15 houses have been damaged, and the region's road network has suffered severe destruction, especially in village areas.

