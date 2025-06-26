HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Himachal flash floods: 5 dead, several missing in Kullu

Thu, 26 June 2025
Share:
15:40
image
At least five people have lost their lives and several remain missing following a cloudburst that triggered flash floods and widespread destruction in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu confirmed on Thursday. 

The heavy rainfall and flash floods over the past 24 hours wreaked havoc across Kullu and Kangra districts, damaging homes, roads, and power infrastructure. Speaking to ANI, CM Sukhu confirmed five deaths and five missing."So far, we have confirmation of five people who have died due to the rains and flash floods. Three persons are reported missing in the Kullu district. Rescue operations are ongoing," he said. 

He added that significant damage occurred in the Dharamshala region of Kangra and in parts of the Himalayan belt, due to cloudburst. "The damage is concentrated in areas where our Himalayas rise steeply. After the cloudburst, three people were confirmed dead, and five are missing. One person was earlier believed to be missing but was later found safe. He had moved into the forest near the roadside," the Chief Minister said. He noted that 15 houses have been damaged, and the region's road network has suffered severe destruction, especially in village areas.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! God has blessed our Shubhanshu: Dad after safe docking
LIVE! God has blessed our Shubhanshu: Dad after safe docking

Shuks, 3 others reach international space station
Shuks, 3 others reach international space station

India's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and three other astronauts on Thursday reached the International Space Station as the Dragon spacecraft docked with the orbital laboratory.

When Zohran Mamdani opens mouth, Pak PR...: Cong leader
When Zohran Mamdani opens mouth, Pak PR...: Cong leader

Mamdani, the son of filmmaker Mira Nair and Mahmood Mamdani, a Ugandan author of Indian ancestry, was declared victorious in the Democratic mayoral primary Tuesday night.

You have clothes, shoes, mobiles because of us: BJP MLA
You have clothes, shoes, mobiles because of us: BJP MLA

A video of Lonikar's controversial remarks surfaced on social media on Thursday and invited strong criticism from the opposition.

Navy HQ staffer arrested for leaking Op Sindoor details
Navy HQ staffer arrested for leaking Op Sindoor details

Vishal Yadav, an Upper Division Clerk (UDC) in the Directorate of Dockyard at the Navy building, allegedly also shared details on Operation Sindoor -- strikes carried out by the Indian Armed Forces in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD