HC grants interim relief to SP MP Ruchi Veera in poll code violation case

Thu, 26 June 2025
23:46
Giving interim relief to Samajwadi Party MP from Moradabad Ruchi Veera, the Allahabad high court has directed police not to take any coercive measure against her in a 2024 case of model code violation. 

Justice Samit Gopal passed the order on a petition filed by Veera who had been booked for violation of the Model Code of Conduct for addressing a gathering at a house "without prior permission" during 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign. 

The FIR was lodged under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 171-H (illegal payments in connection with an election) of Indian Penal Code. 

During hearing, counsel for the applicant produced before the court an order dated August 22, 2024 passed in the Pradeep Kumar Chaudhary vs. state of UP case and submitted that the present case is similar to that of the matter in which interim order had been passed. 

It was submitted that the present case be also tagged with the earlier cases and be heard and interim protection be granted. 

The state government counsel opposed the petition. 

The court said, "Till the next date of listing, no coercive action shall be taken against the applicants Smt. Ruchi Veera and Shri Umakant Gupta in case of 2024, pending in the court of civil judge (senior division)/MP, MLA court, Moradabad." -- PTI

Some difficulty, but...: Shuks' first message from ISS
Some difficulty, but...: Shuks' first message from ISS

India's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla became the 634th astronaut to travel to space as he entered the International Space Station on Thursday after a 28-hour journey.

SEE: Warm hugs as Shuks, 3 others enter space station
SEE: Warm hugs as Shuks, 3 others enter space station

India's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and three other astronauts on Thursday reached the International Space Station as the Dragon spacecraft docked with the orbital laboratory.

LIVE! Closely following IAEA updates on Iran: India
LIVE! Closely following IAEA updates on Iran: India

India refuses to sign SCO document that skipped Pak terror
India refuses to sign SCO document that skipped Pak terror

In his address, Singh said there should be "no double standards" in combating terrorism and urged the SCO member nations to condemn the menace with unity.

Omit social media, risk visa denial: US tightens rules
Omit social media, risk visa denial: US tightens rules

Outlining each visa adjudication as a "national security decision", the US has asked applicants to share their social media usernames or handles of each platform they have used in the last five years.

