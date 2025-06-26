HC grants interim relief to SP MP Ruchi Veera in poll code violation case

23:46





Justice Samit Gopal passed the order on a petition filed by Veera who had been booked for violation of the Model Code of Conduct for addressing a gathering at a house "without prior permission" during 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign.





The FIR was lodged under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 171-H (illegal payments in connection with an election) of Indian Penal Code.





During hearing, counsel for the applicant produced before the court an order dated August 22, 2024 passed in the Pradeep Kumar Chaudhary vs. state of UP case and submitted that the present case is similar to that of the matter in which interim order had been passed.





It was submitted that the present case be also tagged with the earlier cases and be heard and interim protection be granted.





The state government counsel opposed the petition.





The court said, "Till the next date of listing, no coercive action shall be taken against the applicants Smt. Ruchi Veera and Shri Umakant Gupta in case of 2024, pending in the court of civil judge (senior division)/MP, MLA court, Moradabad." -- PTI

Giving interim relief to Samajwadi Party MP from Moradabad Ruchi Veera, the Allahabad high court has directed police not to take any coercive measure against her in a 2024 case of model code violation.