'Happy to be recognised as Shubhanshu's parents'

10:27

Asha Shukla





The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying four Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) crew members including Mission Pilot Group Captain Shubhansu Shukla, is orbiting Earth and on its way to the International Space Station after launching from Kennedy Space Centre at noon on Indian Standard Time (IST) Wednesday.





Dragon is also carrying Ax-4 Commander Peggy Whitson, and Mission Specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu and will dock to the Harmony module's space-facing port at 4:30 pm IST today.





NASA Flight Engineers Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers will be on duty at the beginning of their shift, monitoring Dragon during its automated approach and rendezvous manoeuvres.





After docking, the Ax-4 astronauts will greet the seven Expedition 73 crewmates, call down to Earth for welcoming remarks, then participate in a safety briefing with the station residents.

On AXIOM-4 Mission launch, Asha Shukla, the mother of IAF Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, says, "Today I am feeling very good because we are now being recognised by our son. Although a child is usually identified by their parents, today we are recognised by our son. We are so proud of this fact. I thank everyone who gives us their best wishes."