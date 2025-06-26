God has blessed our Shubhanshu: Dad after safe docking

16:46





Shukla and three other astronauts on Thursday reached the International Space Station as the Dragon spacecraft docked with the orbital laboratory. The spacecraft, named Grace, achieved a soft capture with the space station at 4:01 pm IST over the North Atlantic ocean.





This is the first time an Indian astronaut has travelled to the International Space Station. A live videolink from NASA showed the spacecraft approaching the space station and the docking sequence was completed at 4:15 pm IST. The astronauts, part of the Axiom-4 mission, embarked on the journey to the space station on Wednesday from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

On the successful docking of Axiom Mission 4 to the ISS, IAF Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, says, "We are delighted. We feel great. My child had a successful docking. We are very thankful to God. We had prayed to God and He has blessed our child abundantly."