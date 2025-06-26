God has blessed our Shubhanshu: Dad after safe docking

On the successful docking of Axiom Mission 4 to the ISS, IAF Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, says, "We are delighted. We feel great. My child had a successful docking. We are very thankful to God. We had prayed to God and He has blessed our child abundantly."
Shukla and three other astronauts on Thursday reached the International Space Station as the Dragon spacecraft docked with the orbital laboratory. The spacecraft, named Grace, achieved a soft capture with the space station at 4:01 pm IST over the North Atlantic ocean.
This is the first time an Indian astronaut has travelled to the International Space Station. A live videolink from NASA showed the spacecraft approaching the space station and the docking sequence was completed at 4:15 pm IST. The astronauts, part of the Axiom-4 mission, embarked on the journey to the space station on Wednesday from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.