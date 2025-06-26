HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
FM to meet heads of PSBs on Friday, may exhort to push lending

Thu, 26 June 2025
23:57
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Amid rate moderation by the Reserve Bank, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to meet heads of public sector banks (PSBs) on Friday for review their financial performance and progress of various government flagship schemes. 

According to sources, the finance minister may exhort them to increase credit flow towards productive sectors of the economy. 

This is going to be the first review meeting after the Reserve Bank earlier this month carried out a jumbo policy rate cut of 50 basis points, and unexpectedly reduced the cash reserve ratio for banks to make available more money to lend in a bid to boost the economy. 

On June 6, the RBI's six-member monetary policy committee, headed by Governor Sanjay Malhotra lowered the benchmark repurchase or repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.5 percent. 

It also slashed the cash reserve ratio by 100 basis points to 3 percent in tranches that will add Rs 2.5 lakh crore to already surplus liquidity in the banking system. 

According to sources, the finance minister would review the financial performance of public sector banks and their targets for the current financial year. 

Besides, sources said, the minister may urge public sector banks to increase their lending towards productive sectors to prop up economic growth which hit four-year low of 6.5 percent in FY25. 

Comprehensive review of various segments and progress in government schemes including the Kisan Credit Card, PM Mudra and three social security (Jan Suraksha) schemes -- Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) might be discussed during the meeting. -- PTI

