Female patient sexually assaulted by co-patient, dies during treatment

09:33

Representational image





During the enquiry, it came to light that she was admitted to the hospital on June 21. During treatment, when she went out of the ward, an alleged incident of molestation with her was reported, following which legal action has been taken under appropriate sections of law by PS New Usmanpur. She was subsequently referred to GTB Hospital for specialised treatment.





As per her medico-legal case (MLC), no visible external injuries were noted at the time of examination. On Wednesday, GTB Hospital informed that the patient passed away during the course of treatment. In this regard, a case has already been registered, and further legal action will be initiated on the basis of PME reports -- ANI

A female patient, allegedly sexually assaulted by a co-patient inside Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital in Delhi, passed away during her treatment at the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital on Wednesday. Information regarding sexual assault against a female patient in JPC hospital was received at the New Usmanpur Police Station on Monday.