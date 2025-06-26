HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Female patient sexually assaulted by co-patient, dies during treatment

Thu, 26 June 2025
Share:
09:33
Representational image
Representational image
A female patient, allegedly sexually assaulted by a co-patient inside Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital in Delhi, passed away during her treatment at the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital on Wednesday. Information regarding sexual assault against a female patient in JPC hospital was received at the New Usmanpur Police Station on Monday. 

During the enquiry, it came to light that she was admitted to the hospital on June 21. During treatment, when she went out of the ward, an alleged incident of molestation with her was reported, following which legal action has been taken under appropriate sections of law by PS New Usmanpur. She was subsequently referred to GTB Hospital for specialised treatment.

As per her medico-legal case (MLC), no visible external injuries were noted at the time of examination. On Wednesday, GTB Hospital informed that the patient passed away during the course of treatment. In this regard, a case has already been registered, and further legal action will be initiated on the basis of PME reports -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 1 dead, 7 injured after bus falls Into river in U'khand
LIVE! 1 dead, 7 injured after bus falls Into river in U'khand

Will Shashi Tharoor Quit Congress?
Will Shashi Tharoor Quit Congress?

Sources close to the top BJP leadership tell me that Tharoor has already had secret meetings with the BJP's top brass and is waiting patiently to make his next move, reports Ramesh Menon.

Indira Gandhi's Enemy No. 1 During The Emergency
Indira Gandhi's Enemy No. 1 During The Emergency

'What does Indira Gandhi want from me? At this age, what will I do to her?'

DU's move to drop papers on Pak, China, Islam sparks row
DU's move to drop papers on Pak, China, Islam sparks row

While some called it ideological censorship, those who supported the decision termed it a step towards making the syllabus "India-centric" and free from bias.

Pak officer, who captured IAF pilot Abhinandan, killed
Pak officer, who captured IAF pilot Abhinandan, killed

Major Syed Moiz Abbas Shah, 37, was killed on Tuesday in a clash with the Taliban militants in the Sararogha area of South Waziristan near the Afghan border, according to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD