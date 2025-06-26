Even free bird must watch skies: Cong MP to Tharoor

17:08

Congress MP Manickam Tagore posted this image along with his quip on X





Tagore's remarks came after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's veiled jibe at Tharoor, in which he said, "Some people say Modi first, country later."





Shortly after, Tharoor posted on X a photo of a bird with the caption, "Don't ask permission to fly. The wings are yours. And the sky belongs to no one."





Responding to this, Tagore wrote on X, "Don't ask permission to fly. Birds don't need clearance to rise... But in today even a free bird must watch the skies--hawks, vultures, and 'eagles' are always hunting. Freedom isn't free, especially when the predators wear patriotism as feathers." These exchanges hint at the deepening unease between Tharoor and the party's top leadership. However, when asked about possible action against Tharoor, the Congress chief sought to downplay the issue.





"Whoever wants to write...whatever, can write. We don't want to pay attention to it. (Ham isme dimaag-khrabh nhi karna chahte). We have only one target that there should be unity in the country. The country stays safe, and we will keep on fighting for the country. We don't need to pay attention to what anyone is saying," Kharge said.





When questioned if the party was reluctant to act against Tharoor, Kharge said, "We are a party. Why would we be afraid? He is speaking according to his will. There is no need to repeat it again and again. We are concerned about saving the nation. If someone has other concerns, then you can ask him

