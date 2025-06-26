Chandrababu declares war on drugs, vows to seize assets of peddlers in Andhra

20:38

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu





Marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking here, Naidu said, "I am issuing an ultimatum to people growing and shipping ganja (marijuana). Whether you grow it or bring it from outside, I will not spare."





The CM said he will use the seized assets of drug peddlers in anti-drug campaigns.





He unveiled a toll-free number and a WhatsApp number for people to share tip-offs related to drug activities.





In addition to three worldclass de-addiction centres, Naidu said 56 more are being set up across the state to support rehabilitation efforts.





Earlier, the TDP supremo participated in a rally against drugs. -- PTI

