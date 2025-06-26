HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Chandrababu declares war on drugs, vows to seize assets of peddlers in Andhra

Thu, 26 June 2025
20:38
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said declared a crackdown on drug peddling, warning that the state will seize the assets of those involved in the illegal trade. 

Marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking here, Naidu said, "I am issuing an ultimatum to people growing and shipping ganja (marijuana). Whether you grow it or bring it from outside, I will not spare." 

The CM said he will use the seized assets of drug peddlers in anti-drug campaigns. 

He unveiled a toll-free number and a WhatsApp number for people to share tip-offs related to drug activities. 

In addition to three worldclass de-addiction centres, Naidu said 56 more are being set up across the state to support rehabilitation efforts. 

Earlier, the TDP supremo participated in a rally against drugs. -- PTI

