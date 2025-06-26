A poem for Palestine

15:31





Her poem, Mujadara -- A Recipe for Remembering, appears in the new charity anthology Bring Me Gold: Fifty Poems for Palestine (Dahlia Books), out June 28, to raise awareness and funds for Medical Aid for Palestinians.





The piece takes its name from the classic Palestinian rice dish -- rich with onions, lentils, and fragrant spices -- but as Bhattacharya tells this diarist, "It's not a poem about mujadara. It's about the over 50,000 people, mostly children, starving while the world looks away. It's about this man made famine and how helpless we feel."





Honestly, the coolest thing you can do is raise your voice at a time when silence is complicity.





-- Mumbai Mirror

Mumbai-born, UK-based writer Susmita Bhattacharya is lending her voice to a cause that refuses to be ignored.