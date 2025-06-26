HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

A poem for Palestine

Thu, 26 June 2025
Share:
15:31
image
Mumbai-born, UK-based writer Susmita Bhattacharya is lending her voice to a cause that refuses to be ignored. 

Her poem, Mujadara -- A Recipe for Remembering, appears in the new charity anthology Bring Me Gold: Fifty Poems for Palestine (Dahlia Books), out June 28, to raise awareness and funds for Medical Aid for Palestinians.

The piece takes its name from the classic Palestinian rice dish -- rich with onions, lentils, and fragrant spices -- but as Bhattacharya tells this diarist, "It's not a poem about mujadara. It's about the over 50,000 people, mostly children, starving while the world looks away. It's about this man made famine and how helpless we feel."

Honestly, the coolest thing you can do is raise your voice at a time when silence is complicity.

-- Mumbai Mirror

TOP STORIES

LIVE! God has blessed our Shubhanshu: Dad after safe docking
LIVE! God has blessed our Shubhanshu: Dad after safe docking

Shuks, 3 others reach international space station
Shuks, 3 others reach international space station

India's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and three other astronauts on Thursday reached the International Space Station as the Dragon spacecraft docked with the orbital laboratory.

When Zohran Mamdani opens mouth, Pak PR...: Cong leader
When Zohran Mamdani opens mouth, Pak PR...: Cong leader

Mamdani, the son of filmmaker Mira Nair and Mahmood Mamdani, a Ugandan author of Indian ancestry, was declared victorious in the Democratic mayoral primary Tuesday night.

You have clothes, shoes, mobiles because of us: BJP MLA
You have clothes, shoes, mobiles because of us: BJP MLA

A video of Lonikar's controversial remarks surfaced on social media on Thursday and invited strong criticism from the opposition.

Navy HQ staffer arrested for leaking Op Sindoor details
Navy HQ staffer arrested for leaking Op Sindoor details

Vishal Yadav, an Upper Division Clerk (UDC) in the Directorate of Dockyard at the Navy building, allegedly also shared details on Operation Sindoor -- strikes carried out by the Indian Armed Forces in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD