2 dead, 10 missing in Rudraprayag accident

Thu, 26 June 2025
11:21
SDRF personnel are conducting a search operation near the dam in Srinagar, Garhwal, which is 40 km from the Rudraprayag bus accident site, for any passengers who might have floated down the river due to strong currents.

At least two people were killed, eight injured and ten others were reported missing when a vehicle carrying pilgrims fell into the Alaknanda river on Thursday, police said. The vehicle - a tempo traveller - met with the accident near the Gholthir village on the Badrinath National Highway between Rudraprayag and Gauchar, they said.

'In the Congress, only those people who suck up to the leadership have value. I am not one of them.'

In a stunning victory, Indian-American lawmaker Zohran Kwame Mamdani defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary race for New York City mayor

"This entire period is highly sensitive in terms of law and order, healthcare, sanitation, education, and disaster management. Hence, all related departments and district administrations must work with coordination and accountability,"...

While India today is vastly different from the India of 1975, the need for vigilance against authoritarianism remains the same, asserts Utkarsh Mishra.

