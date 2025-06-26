2 dead, 10 missing in Rudraprayag accident

11:21





At least two people were killed, eight injured and ten others were reported missing when a vehicle carrying pilgrims fell into the Alaknanda river on Thursday, police said. The vehicle - a tempo traveller - met with the accident near the Gholthir village on the Badrinath National Highway between Rudraprayag and Gauchar, they said.

SDRF personnel are conducting a search operation near the dam in Srinagar, Garhwal, which is 40 km from the Rudraprayag bus accident site, for any passengers who might have floated down the river due to strong currents.