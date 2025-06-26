HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

1 JeM terrorist killed, 3 others trapped in Udhampur

Thu, 26 June 2025
Share:
18:56
Photo: @Whiteknight_IA/X
Photo: @Whiteknight_IA/X
A terrorist of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit was killed in an encounter with security forces on Thursday, while three of his associates remained trapped in a forested area in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said.

The group of four terrorists was being tracked for a year. They were confronted by a joint search party of the army and police in the remote Bihali area of Basantgarh in the morning, they said.

According to officials, reinforcements have been rushed in and a massive search operation is going on despite bad weather.

"In the ongoing operation by the Indian Army and the J&K Police, one terrorist has been neutralised till now. Operation continues," a defence spokesperson said.

Operation Bihali comes a week ahead of the start of the annual Amarnath Yatra in the Kashmir Himalayas.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu range, Bhim Sen Tuti said contact was established with the terrorists at around 8.30 am.

"They are believed to be four in number and we have been tracking (this group) for the last one year," he told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Jammu.

He said a search operation was going on despite foggy conditions, and the real picture would emerge once the weather improves.

Officials added that the trapped terrorists are members of the Pakistan-based JeM and were found hiding near Karoor nullah by the joint search party led by the army's para commandos.

Earlier in the day, Jammu-based White Knight Corps of the Army said on X, 'Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army and J&K Police in the Bihali area of Basantgarh. Contact has been established with terrorists. The operation is currently in progress.'

Besides, security forces conducted a search operation in the Purmandal area of Samba district late Wednesday following reports of suspicious activity. 

However, the operation concluded peacefully after nothing was found on the ground, officials said.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shuks sends first message from ISS
LIVE! Shuks sends first message from ISS

Warm hugs as Shuks, 3 others enter space station
Warm hugs as Shuks, 3 others enter space station

India's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and three other astronauts on Thursday reached the International Space Station as the Dragon spacecraft docked with the orbital laboratory.

Now, Tharoor says: 'Even a free bird must watch sky'
Now, Tharoor says: 'Even a free bird must watch sky'

From 'the wings are yours' to 'even a free bird must watch the skies', the Shashi Tharoor-Congress rift took a turn towards what some termed a 'war of birds' on Thursday as party leader Manickam Tagore sought to establish the pecking...

Meghalaya-like murder shocks T'gana; bride, lover held
Meghalaya-like murder shocks T'gana; bride, lover held

The police claim to have cracked the case, reminiscent of the recent Meghalaya honeymoon murder, within a week of receiving a complaint alleging that Tejeshwar (32) went missing.

Himachal woman livestreams suicide on social media
Himachal woman livestreams suicide on social media

A 20-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself at her home in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district while recording the act live on social media, police said on Thursday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD