1 dead, 7 injured after bus falls Into river in U'khand

09:27





Seven people have been rescued, as the police and the State Disaster Response Force are conducting relief work.





Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey says, "One person has died and seven people injured after an 18-seater bus fell into the Alaknanda river in Gholthir of Rudraprayag district. Teams of SDRF, police and administration are present on the spot for the rescue operation."





IG Nilesh Anand Bharane told ANI, "A bus went out of control and fell into the Alaknanda river. As per information received so far, 18 people were on board the bus."





More details awaited.

One person is dead and seven injured after an 18-seater bus falls into the Alaknanda river in Gholthir of Rudraprayag district. Teams of SDRF, Police and state administration conduct search and rescue operations in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district.