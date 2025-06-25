Yellow alert issued in Delhi as rain, gusty winds likely

21:33

Light to moderate rainfall, along with winds gusting between 30 to 40 kmph, and isolated thunderstorms are likely to occur at several locations across the capital, including Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Vasant Vihar, RK Puram, Defence Colony, Vasant Kunj, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Mehrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Aya Nagar, and Deramandi, as well as parts of the NCR, the IMD said in a statement.





The city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.9 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees below normal, while the minimum settled at 29.6 degrees, 1.7 degrees above the season's average, IMD said.





Humidity levels oscillated between 88 per cent in the morning and 74 percent in the evening.





The weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain for Thursday, with the minimum and maximum temperatures likely to settle around 27 and 34 degrees Celsius, respectively. -- PTI

Residents of the national capital can anticipate showers, lightning, and gusty winds in the coming hours, as the India meteorological department issued a yellow alert for Wednesday.