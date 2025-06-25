Want him to do more missions: Astronaut Shukla's sister

15:16

Shuchi Mishra





As Axiom Mission 4 launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, it marked not just a historic milestone, but also an emotionally significant moment for one family, watching from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. Asha Shukla, mother of Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, gets emotional as she cheers for her son and says, "Everyone is happy. These are tears of joy..."





Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, said, "It feels great. This was all God's blessings..."

Shuchi Mishra, sister of Indian Air Force Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, says, "We hope everything will go well. We are relaxed and waiting for him to return home safely after 15 days. Our hopes are rising now, we want him to do more missions and make us proud."