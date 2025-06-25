HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Want him to do more missions: Astronaut Shukla's sister

Wed, 25 June 2025
15:16
Shuchi Mishra
Shuchi Mishra, sister of Indian Air Force Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, says, "We hope everything will go well. We are relaxed and waiting for him to return home safely after 15 days. Our hopes are rising now, we want him to do more missions and make us proud."

As Axiom Mission 4 launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, it marked not just a historic milestone, but also an emotionally significant moment for one family, watching from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. Asha Shukla, mother of Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, gets emotional as she cheers for her son and says, "Everyone is happy. These are tears of joy..." 

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, said, "It feels great. This was all God's blessings..."

As the first stage was crossed, Shukla sent a first message from space, saying he, along with the crew, was orbiting Earth at a speed of 7.5 km per second.

Unveiling his launch day playlist, the Indian pilot revealed that he loves to listen to Shah Rukh Khan's Swades song Yuh Hi Chala Chal.

