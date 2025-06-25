UP woman strangles husband to death for forcing her into prostitution

00:29

A woman, allegedly being forced into prostitution by her husband, strangled him to death and was arrested on Tuesday, police said.



She gave him sleeping pills before strangling him with a long scarf in a bid to make it look like suicide, they said.



The couple had been married for six years and have a 4-year-old child.



According to police, they received a complaint from Faisal alleging that his brother Salman was murdered but it was being portrayed as suicide.



Based on his complaint, a case was registered and Salman's wife, Shaheen (24) was detained.



During interrogation, Shaheen admitted that she gave her husband sleeping pills and then strangled him to death with a 'dupatta', SSP Sanjay Kumar said.



"She later brought her husband to a district hospital, attempting to portray his death as a suicide by hanging from the ceiling," Kumar said.



She alleged that her husband would repeatedly beat her and also forced her into prostitution, Kumar added.



Further investigation in the case is underway. -- PTI