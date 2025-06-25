HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Unfair: Diljit Dosanjh's manager on Sardaar Ji 3 controversy

Wed, 25 June 2025
Share:
14:24
image
Diljit Dosanjh's manager, Sonali Singh, shared a long note highlighting the ongoing criticism against the singer-actor for collaborating with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his upcoming film 'Sardaar Ji 3'. 

Diljit Dosanjh is facing a massive backlash from social media, the music fraternity and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) for working with actress Aamir amid the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan. 

In a long note titled 'Always choosing love over hate,' Diljit's Manager, Sonali, wrote that the recent criticism surrounding the Punjabi film 'Sardaar Ji 3' is both "disheartening" and "unfair." "This recent wave of criticism surrounding his upcoming Punjabi film Sardaar Ji, due to the presence of a Pakistani co-star, is both disheartening and unfair, especially considering the timing and the nature of the project. The film was shot long before the current political climate intensified," wrote Sonali Singh. 

Earlier, in a clarification note by the makers of 'Sardaar Ji 3', the White Hill Studios claimed that the shooting and casting of 'Sardaar Ji 3' were completed before tensions arose between India and Pakistan. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Astronaut Shukla carries hopes of 140 cr Indians: PM
LIVE! Astronaut Shukla carries hopes of 140 cr Indians: PM

HISTORIC: Shuks heads to ISS, 1st Indian in space in 41 yrs
HISTORIC: Shuks heads to ISS, 1st Indian in space in 41 yrs

The Lucknow-born Shukla, former NASA astronaut Mission Commander Peggy Whitson, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland, and Tibor Kapu of Hungary are part of the Axiom-4 mission that marks the return to space for the three nations.

SEE: Shubhanshu Shukla's 1st message from space
SEE: Shubhanshu Shukla's 1st message from space

As the first stage was crossed, Shukla sent a first message from space, saying he, along with the crew, was orbiting Earth at a speed of 7.5 km per second.

Astronaut Shukla Taking Gajar Halwa To Space
Astronaut Shukla Taking Gajar Halwa To Space

'I carry the hopes and dreams of over a billion hearts.'

Reports claim US didn't 'destroy' Iran nuke site, Trump says...
Reports claim US didn't 'destroy' Iran nuke site, Trump says...

Trump said CNN, along with The New York Times, teamed up to "demean one of the most successful military strikes in history" and termed it "fake news."

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD