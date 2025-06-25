Unfair: Diljit Dosanjh's manager on Sardaar Ji 3 controversy

14:24





Diljit Dosanjh is facing a massive backlash from social media, the music fraternity and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) for working with actress Aamir amid the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan.





In a long note titled 'Always choosing love over hate,' Diljit's Manager, Sonali, wrote that the recent criticism surrounding the Punjabi film 'Sardaar Ji 3' is both "disheartening" and "unfair." "This recent wave of criticism surrounding his upcoming Punjabi film Sardaar Ji, due to the presence of a Pakistani co-star, is both disheartening and unfair, especially considering the timing and the nature of the project. The film was shot long before the current political climate intensified," wrote Sonali Singh.





Earlier, in a clarification note by the makers of 'Sardaar Ji 3', the White Hill Studios claimed that the shooting and casting of 'Sardaar Ji 3' were completed before tensions arose between India and Pakistan. -- ANI

