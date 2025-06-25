Undeclared Emergency@11: 5-fold assault now, says Cong

11:03





With the BJP in an all-out attack mode on the Congress on the 50th anniversary of the imposition of the Emergency by the then Indira Gandhi government, the Congress launched a counter-offensive and alleged that the government was weakening Parliament and eroding the autonomy of Constitutional bodies.





The opposition party also claimed that there has been "unbridled hate speech and crackdown on civil liberties". In a statement, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that government critics have been routinely vilified, hate and bigotry is deliberately spread by the ruling establishment, protesting farmers were labelled "Khalistanis", and advocates of caste census were dismissed as "urban Naxals."





"The killers of Mahatma Gandhi are glorified. Minorities live in fear of their lives and property. Dalits and other marginalised groups have been disproportionately targeted, and ministers making hate speeches have been rewarded with promotions," he claimed. His remarks came on a day when the government is marking 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' on the anniversary of imposition of Emergency.





In his statement, Ramesh said, "Over the past eleven years and thirty days, Indian democracy has been under a systematic and dangerous five-fold assault that can be best described as Undeclared Emergency@11." Besides "unbridled hate speech and crackdown on civil liberties", he also cited alleged "attacks on the Constitution, tax terrorism and intimidation of businesses and institutions, control over the media and misuse of investigative agencies", to claim that an "undeclared emergency" was in place. Claiming that attacks were being launched on the Constitution, Ramesh claimed that during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the prime minister sought a '400 Paar' mandate for a new Constitution and to betray Babasaheb Ambedkar's legacy.





"The people of India denied him that mandate. They voted for preserving, protecting, and further promoting economic, social, and political justice enshrined in the existing Constitution," the Congress general secretary said. He also alleged that the Modi government was "weakening Parliament" and has consistently shredded parliamentary norms. -- PTI

