Trump compares his Iran strikes with US bombing Hiroshima

Wed, 25 June 2025
17:16
image
US President Donald Trump drew a comparison Wednesday between his strikes on Iran over the weekend and the US use of nuclear bombs in Japan, saying both were used to successfully end wars, reports CNN.

"I don't want to use an example of Hiroshima. I don't want to use an example of Nagasaki, but that was essentially the same thing that ended that war," Trump said at a NATO summit in the Netherlands.

"This ended that with the war. If we didn't take that out, they would have been they'd be fighting right now," he went on.

The comments came as Trump worked to underscore the significance of his strikes, which he said set back Iran's nuclear program by decades.

"I don't think they'll ever do it again," Trump said of Iran's nuclear ambitions. 

"They just went through hell. I think they've had it. The last thing they want to do is enrich.'He said he was awaiting a report from Israel on the damage assessments from Iran, which he said would vindicate his claims of "total obliteration."

