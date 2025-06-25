The actor who started party to protest Emergency

16:03





The actor described the period of Emergency, which marks 50 years today, and the months after that in great detail in his 2007 memoir "Romancing with Life". The matinee idol, known for movies such as "Baazi", "Taxi Driver", "Guide" and "Jewel Thief", said his troubles began after "a very charming young lady of the youth wing of the party" charmed him into attending a youth rally, led by Sanjay Gandhi.





While in Delhi, the actor found his colleague Dilip Kumar also there besides all the bigwigs of the party. "It clearly seemed a planned strategy to have Sanjay accepted by the masses at a time when the rule of law and all norms of fair-play and democratic functioning were stifled...





"The Emergency had been declared for the sole purpose of keeping the ruling party in power and strengthening its hold on the country which had once boasted of being the largest democracy in the entire world," Dev Anand, who died at the age of 88 in 2011, wrote in the book.





After the meeting, the actors were asked to say a few words about the Youth Congress and its leader on television. "While Dilip also hesitated to go to the TV centre to participate in any propaganda in favour of the Emergency, I vehemently and vociferously opposed the suggestion, with the result that not only were all my pictures banned from being screened on television, but also any mention of or reference to my name on an official media was forbidden, along with Kishore Kumar's, who had also refused to go and sing in one of their programmes.





"My conscience revolted at this dictatorial act, and I called the information and broadcasting minister in Delhi and sought an appointment with him." V C Shukla, the then information and broadcasting minister, asked why Dev Anand was not cooperating in praising the government but the actor had his own set of questions for the minister, chief among them was: "Are we living in a democracy or in a police state?" When Shukla said they were living in a democracy, then Dev Anand asked him why actors were being called to appear on TV to propagate the Emergency. -- PTI

