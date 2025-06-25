Teenager, boyfriend apprehended for her mother's murder in Hyderabad

23:35





She also admitted to orchestrating the murder, police said on Wednesday.





The murder was pre-planned as the woman opposed her daughter's relationship with the 19-year-old boy, they said.





The trio, with the help of a nylon chunni, strangled Satla Anjali (39) and caused injuries to her head on June 23 evening.





Later, the boyfriend and his brother left the house.





However, the girl, realising that her mother was not dead, called her boyfriend and his brother.





The duo came and strangled the woman again and left the place only after confirming her death, a police official of the Cyberabad Commissionerate told reporters.





The 16-year-old girl and her boyfriend Pagilla Shiva Kumar have been friends on an online social networking platform for the last eight months, police said.





Kumar is a XII standard student and a DJ.





Preliminary inquiry with the younger daughter of the deceased revealed that her sister (accused 16-year-old girl) had been in a relationship with Kumar which her mother opposed.





This led to frequent quarrels and warnings, resulting in the juvenile conspiring with Kumar and his brother (Child in Conflict with Law) to eliminate her mother, a police release said.





On June 23 evening, the accused girl asked her younger sister to go out and called Kumar and his brother to the house and executed the crime.





The girl after the murder locked the house and warned her younger sister not to speak.





However, the child alerted her aunt, who is the complainant in the case, leading to the crime coming to light, the release said.





Based on credible information and sustained efforts of the police team, the accused were traced and apprehended on June 24. -- PTI

A minor girl along with her boyfriend and his juvenile brother were arrested for murdering her mother two days ago.