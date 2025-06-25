Shuks to do 7 experiments for ISRO like sprouting methi

Today, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla gave wing to the hopes of an entire nation - and realised his own dream that likely first took shape when he attended an air show as a child.

His father recalled the exact moment when the family learnt that Shukla had been selected for the NDA. truth be told, back then in 2001-2, we had a landline phone on which one of Shubhanshu's friends had called. "Mistaking me for my son, he had excitedly shared Shubhanshu's result. That's how we came to know about it. After that he went to take his interview and got selected there," said Shambhu.





He added that the family would have liked to see the young man in the civil services. But that was then. Today was the day of celebration for not just his family but his school, peers, teachers, his city and the country. In Lucknow, Shukla's school CMS organised a "public watch party" to celebrate his spaceflight. CMS is also where he first met his wife Kamna though the couple had an arranged marriage, his father said. They have a six-year-old son Kiash. -- PTI





"The one great quality about my son is that even if you go to him with 400 kilogram of stress, you would return considerably lighter," he said. During the 14-day stay at the ISS, the Ax-4 crew is expected to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, school students, and space industry leaders, among others. Shukla is set to conduct exclusive food and nutrition-related experiments developed under a collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), with support from NASA.





ISRO has lined up a set of seven experiments for Shukla, who will also participate in five joint studies planned by NASA for its human research programme. It has drawn up plans to focus on India-centric food for carrying out experiments on the ISS, including sprouting methi (fenugreek) and moong (green gram) in microgravity conditions. PTI